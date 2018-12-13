Duluth Gun Violence Vigil to Raise Awareness Today

A Vigil for the Lives Lost to Gun Violence in the United States is Happening Thursday, December 13 at Noon at the First Luteran Church in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The 6th Annual December vigil to remember victims of gun violence is happening Thursday, December 13 at noon.

The event is taking place at First Lutheran Church in Duluth (1100 East Superior Street).

Organizers say this vigil is an important part in raising awareness in the Northland when it comes to gun violence and safety.

The annual event is open to the public, and is hosted by Northland Protect Minnesota, Brady Campaign Chapter, Moms Demand Action, Duluth Chapter and other organizations.

Organizer and activist Joan Peterson told FOX 21’s Brett Scott Thursday morning, the event continues to grow every year.

“Since the shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school we have held a vigil to remember the victims. With so many mass shootings, some of them recent, we will this year remember all victims of shootings. A number of Duluth faith communities and organizations have joined us in sponsoring this vigil,” said organizers of the event.

Gun violence statistics:

· 600,000 Americans have been shot since the Sandy Hook school shooting. That’s 100,00 per year; about 33,000 die of their injuries yearly.

· More Americans have been killed by gun violence since Robert Kennedy’s assassination than in all American wars

· 80% of Minnesota gun deaths are due to suicide

· Every day 8 children and teens are shot and killed by bullets: 4 are murdered; 3 in suicides; 1 unintentionally

The vigil will include several speakers from the main sponsors as well as Frank Jewell, St. Louis County Commissioner who will highlight his work with gun violence prevention in the past and Bella Maki, UMD student and one of the organizers of the local March For Our Lives chapter.

Participants will be asked to light candles in memory of victims, followed by a bell ringing. After the vigil, participants will write postcards to legislators and our Congressional delegation to ask them to act on gun safety reform measures.