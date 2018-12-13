Handmade in the Northland: Mike and Jen’s Hot Cocoa Mix

FOX 21 Local News is Looking to Highlight Local Makers in the Northland Ahead of the Holiday Season

DULUTH, Minn. – During the week of December 10 – 14, FOX 21 Local News from 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. will be highlighting local makers in the Northland ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Throughout the holiday season, many folks are working to pick out unique, locally made gifts for friends and loved ones.

Dean Packingham is known as the creator of Mike and Jen’s Hot Cocoa Mix.

Packingham stopped by FOX 21 Local News Thursday morning with business partner Amanda Cunningham to chat about how much their business has grown over the past seven years.

The brand was developed after Packingham’s daughter ran into the kitchen one day asking for a cup of hot chocolate.

As Packingham was reading the ingredient list on the package, he couldn’t believe how many items he was unable to pronounce.

This provoked an idea, and Mike and Jen’s Hot Cocoa Mix was soon developed.

The mix is made locally in Duluth, Minnesota and can be found in a variety of local businesses in the area.

Click here to find out more information about Mike and Jen’s Hot Cocoa Mix.