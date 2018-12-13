Hayward Area Memorial Hospital Targeted in Nationwide Email Bomb Threat Hoax

The Hospital Campus was Pronounced all Clear

HAYWARD, Wis. – Businesses and schools across the U.S. were evacuated because of a bomb threat hoax, including the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.

Officials in states across the country say businesses received emailed bomb threats Thursday that were part of what they believe is a nationwide hoax.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office says they were informed of a bomb threat sent via email to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital at approximately 12:43 p.m. on Thursday.

A suspicious package was located in a resident’s room in the assisted living portion of the hospital building and a wing of the building was evacuated.

A Duluth Police Department EOD K-9 did not alert on the package and was determined to not be a threat.

The hospital campus was then pronounced all clear.

Police are working with the FBI to investigate every threat.