Hayward Area Memorial Hospital Targeted in Nationwide Email Bomb Threat Hoax
The Hospital Campus was Pronounced all Clear
HAYWARD, Wis. – Businesses and schools across the U.S. were evacuated because of a bomb threat hoax, including the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
Officials in states across the country say businesses received emailed bomb threats Thursday that were part of what they believe is a nationwide hoax.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office says they were informed of a bomb threat sent via email to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital at approximately 12:43 p.m. on Thursday.
A suspicious package was located in a resident’s room in the assisted living portion of the hospital building and a wing of the building was evacuated.
A Duluth Police Department EOD K-9 did not alert on the package and was determined to not be a threat.
The hospital campus was then pronounced all clear.
Police are working with the FBI to investigate every threat.