Jersey Mike’s Subs Adds East Coast Flair to Twin Ports

The sub shop's grand opening has been popular among Northlanders.

DULUTH, Minn.- Jersey Mike’s subs is officially open for business.

The restaurant is located on West Central Entrance and is the first of its kind in the Northland.

The owner says ‘the secret is in the sauce.’ Their special oil and vinegar blend, called ‘Mike’s Way,’ combined with their hand cut Italian meats and cheeses is what separates them from other sub shops around town.

“I’m very impressed with the support I got from jersey mike’s. We’ve got area directors here helping us open, and the culture is phenomenal.,” franchise owner Mike Schoonover said.

Jersey Mikes’ motto is ‘We Give to Give’ and dedicates the restaurant to giving back to the community.

Leading up to Christmas, The shop is collecting donations for Hermantown High School as a thank you for all the support they gave in helping the shop get started.