Make Your Own Holiday Decorations

Lake Superior Art Glass will help you mold and blow your own glass ornaments.

DULUTH, Minn.- Christmas is right around the corner, and for those of who love decorating, why not make your own festive ornaments to hang on the tree?

Lake Superior Art Glass is hosting their most popular glass blowing event of the year, an hour long class where instructors teach up to six students to melt and blow four of their own glass ornaments to take home. You could also choose to make your own icicle ornaments.

After students make their ornaments, they are frozen until ready for pick up the following day.

“It’s a neat way to connect people, not only to our process, but to give them that experience, that memory. A lot of folks have turned it into a family tradition,” owner Dan Neff said.

There are still a few spots open through the holiday season. For more information on signing up, click here.