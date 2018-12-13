Minnesota Regulators Reject Attempt to Stop Line 3

Opponents Will now Challenge the Project in Court

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota regulators have rejected the latest attempt by environmental and tribal groups to stop Enbridge Energy’s plan to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline.

The Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously Thursday to reject petitions from groups opposed to the project. The groups wanted the commission to reconsider its decision to approve a certificate of need for the replacement line.

Supporters of the project arrived early and snagged most of the limited seating in the hearing room. Many wore blue jackets with the name of their group, Minnesotans for Line 3.

After the vote, about 20 opponents chanted, “Stop Line 3.”

The vote was one of the commission’s last major actions on the project. Opponents will now challenge the project in court.