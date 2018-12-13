“North Woods” Themed Play Area Anticipated Addition to Miller Hill Mall

The kids area is one of the mall's most requested additions.

DULUTH, Minn.- Kids can slide down trees and climb through logs all in a new confined kids area at the Miller Hill Mall.

The area will have plenty of seating and charging stations around for parents and a TV for interactive entertainment.

Mall officials say a play area was one of the most requested additions and will be the perfect place for family activity to keep you warm during winter.

“Families are looking for that place to bring their kids. We’re cold here, you know, winters are long. It’s a fun, safe, indoor activity to do,” mall marketing director Janet Fawcett said.

The play area is located right outside Legacy Toys, close to the mall food court.

The grand opening will take place Friday, Dec. 21 at 9 a.m.

