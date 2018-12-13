Police Investigate Central Hillside Stabbing

Police Continue to Investigate the Incident

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 100 Block of East 3rd Street Thursday just before 12:00 p.m.

Officers say they located an adult male with a small stab wound in the shoulder area. He was treated and released.

Police say another injured party at the scene seems to have stabbed the male in self defense. The other injured individual had minor injuries consistent with a struggle.

The two parties involved were known to each other. No arrests were made at this time.

Police say there is no danger to the public.