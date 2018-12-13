Saints Introduce New Head Football Coach Mike Heffernan

St. Scholastica held a special press conference Thursday afternoon to make the announcement.

DULUTH, Minn. – Earlier this week, St. Scholastica announced that offensive coordinator Mike Heffernan has been promoted to head coach. Thursday that decision was made official during a press conference at the Burns Wellness Commons.

Several players, as well as other CSS coaches, attended the event. The overall theme of the presser was the excitement of bringing in someone familiar with the system the team already has in place, as well as living the standard that the program has always had.

“When I started our search a month ago for our new football coach, my objective was simple: hire the best possible football coach for the College of St. Scholastica. I believe with this hire that I have accomplished this goal and I look forward to supporting Mike in his new role,” athletic director Brian Jamros said.

“It’s nice because we’ll be coming into an offense that was so successful, and then we have a whole offseason, another camp and a whole other season just to build off of what we did last year. The sky is the limit and I’m looking forward to just taking it to another notch next year,” said quarterback Zach Edwards.

“Whatever we do, whatever is average expectations, we’re going to go above and beyond. And that’s living our standard. If our guys can continue to push themselves, if our guys can continue to reach for things that they’ve never done before and have confidence and believe in what they’re doing, they’re going to be as successful as they want to be,” Heffernan said.