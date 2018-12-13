Spartans’ Isaac Rios Signs NLI for Upper Iowa Baseball

The pitcher/outfielder is taking his talents to Upper Iowa next season.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Superior High School’s Isaac Rios signed his National Letter of Intent to play college baseball at Upper Iowa.

Rios says he had his eye on a couple of other schools, but the Peacocks were just a better fit for his athletic and academic plans.

“It’s not too far from home so I can still drive back and forth sometimes. The campus was small, but really nice. Everything looked brand new. It means a lot to me. It proves that my hard work has paid off over time. I’m just glad to make it to the next collegiate level,” Rios said.

Rios plans to major in exercise sports science.