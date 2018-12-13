The Salvation Army Could Still Use Volunteers

There's still nearly 300 spots to fill for bell ringing this holiday season.

DULUTH, Minn.- There’s still time to give this holiday season, and the Salvation Army could use your help doing just that.

The Salvation Army says loads of toys and food and been delivered from places like the fire department and Bentleyville, but more donations are encouraged with hopes of giving out over four thousand toys this season.

As for bell ringing, the Salvation Army has raised almost half of their $300 thousand goal but are still looking to fill about 300 volunteer spots for ringers through Christmas Eve.

“There is a joy in giving, a feeling in giving that you cannot purchase for any amount of money. And I mentioned large gifts, large truckloads of toys, there’s nothing too small,” Captain Teri Ellison said.

The community’s food and toy donations will be distributed Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 18-19 from the Salvation Army main office in Duluth.