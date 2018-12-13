Wilderness Looking to Create Momentum for Second Half of Season

The team will be back at home for a weekend series against the Brookings Blizzard.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Minnesota Wilderness will be back at home this weekend as they get set for a series against Brookings.

Currently sitting in fifth place in the Central Division, the Wilderness are amped up for these next couple of games in order to create some momentum for the second half of the season.

“I think the vibe is pretty good. Everyone is excited. I think we’ve got a great group of guys here. We could do something special. We got take it slow, one step at a time. Right now, we’ve got to try to win as many games as we can and get a playoff spot,” left winger Nate Horn said.

“I think this group has a really good chance to go on a heck of a run in the second half. We’ve shown some real signs. We’ve been on the ice with all the top teams. We split with everybody so there’s no question in my mind that if these guys just come to play every night, we’ll be pretty good,” said general manager and head coach Dave Boitz.

Puck drops for Friday night’s game at 7 p.m. at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.