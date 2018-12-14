#10 Saints Men’s Hockey Welcome #5 Auggies to Mars Lakeview

The St. Scholastica men's hockey are currently riding a nine-game unbeaten streak.

DULUTH, Minn. – The tenth-ranked St. Scholastica men’s hockey team have been on an absolute tear lately. The Saints haven’t lost a game in six weeks.

CSS will bring its nine-game unbeaten streak to their home ice Saturday night as they take on fifth-ranked Augsburg. The Saints’ current streak already includes a win over a top-five ranked opponent. And the key to their success has been getting off to a quick start.

“I think we’ve score the first goal in every, single game we’ve played. It’s aweseome to get that first goal. It gets everyone going. We use our speed, too, so that’s why we come out hot and get on teams quick,” forward Cole Golka said.

“It doesn’t get any easier and when you’ve gotten a little bit of recognition like our players have lately, it puts a target on your back as well. What a test it’s going to be this weekend on Saturday,” said head coach Tim Madsen.

Puck drop Saturday night at Mars Lakeview Arena is set for 7 p.m.