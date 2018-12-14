Bulldog Women Pull Away Late, Bulldog Men’s Comeback Falls Short

The UMD basketball teams would split their doubleheader against Sioux Falls.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth basketball teams hosted Sioux Falls Friday night at Romano Gym. In the women’s game, the Bulldog held the Panthers to 21% shooting from the field as they win 51-36.

Katie Stark led the Bulldogs with 13 points and 8 rebounds to help UMD improve to 4-2 on the season and 3-1 in the conference.

In the men’s game, Logan Rohrscheib led the way with 20 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs fall to the Panthers 73-66. UMD falls to 5-3 on the season as they get set to take on Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday.