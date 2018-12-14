Canal Park Brewing to Release Special Beer for Camp Fire Relief

Resilience IPA will be available in mid-January

DULUTH, Minn. – Canal Park Brewing in Duluth is partnering with about a thousand other breweries across the country to raise funds for the victims of the Camp Fire in California.

They’re now brewing the Resilience IPA, a special beer recipe from Sierra Nevada Brewing.

It will be available mid-January on tap and in growlers.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from Resilience sales will go to Camp Fire relief.

“We all came together to help support the community in Butte County so it’s something unique that you don’t hear of a lot of the time,” said Benjamin Gipson, co-head brewer at Canal Park Brewing.

They’re only brewing a certain amount so the beer will be available for a limited time only.