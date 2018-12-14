Coaches Corner: CSS Men’s Basketball

This week's segment features the St. Scholastica men's basketball team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we spoke with the St. Scholastica men’s basketball team, including head coach Dave Staniger, as well as senior guards Sam Thompson and Brandon Newman. The Saints are getting set to host Minnesota Morris on Sunday in their final game before winter break. CSS also spoke about the depth of the team’s roster with many of the underclassmen stepping up in the early part of the season.