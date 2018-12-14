Del Monte Recalls Canned Corn due to Botulism Risk

Botulism is a Life-Threatening Illness

DULUTH, Minn. – Del Monte is recalling more than 64,000 cans of “fiesta” corn seasoned with red and green peppers.

Del Monte says the reason for the recall is the canned corn is under-processed and could be contaminated, possibly leading to botulism if eaten.

Botulism is a life-threatening illness that can cause, among other symptoms, muscle weakness and paralysis.

If you the corn in question return it to where you purchased it or contact Del Monte for a refund.