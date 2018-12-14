Handmade in the Northland: Art by SJ Nielsen

FOX 21 Local News is Looking to Highlight Local Makers in the Northland Ahead of the Holiday Season

DULUTH, Minn. – During the week of December 10 – 14, FOX 21 Local News from 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. will be highlighting local makers in the Northland ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Throughout the holiday season, many folks are working to pick out unique, locally made gifts for friends and loved ones.

Sam Nielsen is the creator of Art by SJ Nielsen, based in Duluth.

Nielsen went to college for Art Education.

Going into the major with no experience, it took a project in her program to kick start a passion for creating art with watercolor.

Nielsen captures her inspiration from the Northland and natural beauty that surrounds us in our daily life.

One year ago she started writing and publishing a book with the help and support of others.

The book, “5-Minute Watercolor” teaches the techniques and styles of watercolor art.

If you’d like to learn more information about Art by SJ Nielsen, click here.