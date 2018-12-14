Little Snow Doesn’t Bury Plow Sales

Unlike Clothing and Hardware, Snow Plow Sales Increase

DULUTH, Minn.- With temperatures on the rise, and snow missing from the picturesque “Northland Winter” scene, some businesses are noticing a decline in sales of hardware and winter clothing.

But the plows are still flying off the shelves.

Snow plow retailers have been soaking up the sun.

At Bears Heavy Duty Parts and Accessories, they’ve seen sales double since last year.

“We’re northern Minnesota, people here are tough, and they plan ahead, they got before the snow flies, some procrastinate and stuff,” said Ken Johnson, Sales Manager at Bears. “We got a lot of phone calls this week when we did see some snow, the snow always helps.”

There are two main kinds of snow plows: straight blades and v–plows.

Plow sellers say if we don’t get snow right now, it’ll likely even out near April, so don’t get caught without equipment.