Man Convicted of Charges of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Vehicle in Bayfield County

BAYFIELD, Wis.-A crash that left one man dead in Cornucopia, Wis. in June of 2017, has lead to the conviction of man on charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

After a four-day jury trial, Andrew Peterson was convicted of that felony charge and could face a fine of $100,000 or imprisonment not to exceed 40 years, or both.

Peterson’s bond was revoked and he is in the Bayfield County Jail awaiting sentencing. Sentencing is set for Feb. 19.

The conviction stemmed from a crash that occurred on June 10, 2017 in Cornucopia. Peterson’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit – .194 g/mL – when he made a left hand turn in front of David Apka, killing him.

Apka was driving his motorcycle at the time of the crash. The crash reconstruction performed by Trooper Derrek Hanson of the Wisconsin State Patrol, revealed that Apka was traveling under the posted 45 mph speed limit at the time of the crash. Apka, an avid motorcyclist and retired truck driver, was a long time resident of Cornucopia at the time of his death.