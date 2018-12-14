MNsure Deadline Saturday for Jan. 1st Coverage

Enrollment open until Jan. 13, but if people sign up after Saturday, coverage won't start until February

DULUTH, Minn. – The deadline is fast approaching to enroll in health care coverage through MNsure.

Saturday, December 15th, is the last day to sign up for coverage that starts on January 1st.

Enrollment will remain open until January 13th, but if Minnesotans sign up after December 15th, their coverage will not start until February 2nd.

The MNsure CEO tells us the health exchange is a great opportunity for families, especially if they qualify for tax credits.

“Here in the St. Louis County area, fifty-eight prevent of enrollees are eligible and that translates into an average savings of about five thousand dollars per year for an average household,” said MNsure CEO Nate Clark.

Generations Health Care Initiatives is an organization that helped 3,200 people in the Duluth area sign up for coverage through MNsure last year.

They have sites across the city where they help with enrollment, which they say usually takes less than an hour.

“I ask if people have used MNsure before, are you currently uninsured, do you have access through work, these are all different factors that come into play with what options are available,” said Megan Halena of Generations Health Care Initiative.

Generations staff will be accepting MNsure walk-ins at the Duluth Public Library on Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m.