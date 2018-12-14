Morris Heading Back to Grand Casino for Main Event Fight

Markus Morris will take on DeLorien Caraway on January 19th at the Grand Casino in Hinckley.

HINCKLEY, Minn. – Duluth’s own Markus Morris will return to the Grand Casino in Hinckley next month for another main event fight.

Morris will take on DeLorien Caraway on January 19th. According to MinnesotFightNews.com, fans can expect the winner to face champion Rondale Hubbert for the Minnesota state title at a later date. Morris is coming off a split decision loss to Hubbert back in august. For ticket information, click here.