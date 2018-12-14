Old Veterans are Looking for Ways to Reach Out to New Veterans

The St. Louis County Veterans Service Office is sharing the resources available to veterans in the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn.- Reaching out to veterans in traditional ways may not be the most effective means of communicating with them.

In attempts to reach more millennial veterans, St. Louis county is turning to online resources and social media.

With over 16 thousand veterans in the county officials felt it time to host a training for representatives of 11 nearby counties on helping vets learn all the services and resources available to them that they may not know about.

“With the internet, with the difference in how age groups respond, a millennial generation veteran more than likely is going to look for this information on their own. The trouble with that is, they may not have all the information they need to put in a formal claim correctly,” county veteran services director Tedd Ells said.

Long–time veterans trained in doctoral services, PTSD and crisis intervention spoke with active service members and recent veterans on new ways to access their resources, hoping to help more than just elderly veterans.

The county plans on holding these trainings twice a year from now on.