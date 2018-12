Prep Basketball: Eskomos Get Home Sweep over Greyhounds

Both Esko girls and boys basketball teams earned home wins against Duluth East.

ESKO, Minn. – In a doubleheader of prep basketball action, the Esko girls team got the win over Duluth East 49-39. And the boys locked in the sweep as they won their match-up as well 58-41.

The Eskomo girls improve to 4-3 on the season, while the boys pick up just their second win of the season while handing the Greyhound boys their first loss of the season.