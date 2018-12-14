Prep Boys Hockey: Greyhounds Get OT Win; Rails Settle for Tie With Broncos

The Duluth East boys hockey team got a comeback win over CEC, while Proctor and International Falls finished with a tie.

DULUTH, Minn. – Logan Anderson scored the game-winning goal in overtime as Duluth East gets the comeback win over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2-1 Thursday night at the Duluth Heritage Center.

Jon Baker scored for the Lumberjacks in the first period, but Ricky Lyle Jr. tied things up for the Greyhounds in the third before Anderson would score the game-winner in overtime. Duluth East improves to 4-1 while CEC falls to 1-6.

In other action, Proctor and International Falls went back and forth, but no one could get ahead in overtime as they settle for a 3-3 tie. Bo Dardis, Connor Bushbaum and Isaac Mosher scored for the Rails. Brandy Wicklund scored twice for the Broncos, while Simon Palm lit the lamp as well.