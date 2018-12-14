Prep Girls Basketball: Rangers, Bluejackets Earn Road Wins While Rails, Greyhounds Fall at Home

The Mountain Iron-Buhl and Hibbing girls basketball teams went on the road Thursday night and came away with wins.

CULVER, Minn. – In prep girls basketball action, Mountain Iron-Buhl stays undefeated as they blow by South Ridge 92-25 Thursday night. The 6-0 Rangers will look to keep rolling as they battle Esko on Monday.

In other action, Hibbing got the road win over Proctor 53-41 and Duluth East falls at home to Coon Rapids 60-49.