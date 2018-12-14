Remembering Those Lost to Gun Violence, Taking Steps to Save More at Vigil

Vigil Held at First Lutheran Church

DULUTH, Minn.- A crowd gathered at First Lutheran Church in Duluth Thursday to remember lives lost to gun violence.

Another goal is to try and prevent more of these deaths from happening.

“If we don’t remember to victims, it’s too easy to forget it’s too easy to forget what’s happening in our country, and gun violence is a public health epidemic,” said Joan Peterson, Co-President of the Northland Brady Campaign, Protect Minnesota Cheaper

The high ceilings and organ of the grand church take second stage to the support and appreciation, mixed with grief, that fill the room.

This vigil, is just one of too many in recent months.

“This is an issue that is now affecting our backyard, closer and closer,” said Carl Crawford, Human Rights Officer. “And it’s important that we take the time to pause and reflect on the many lives that have been lost, and the families that have been changed forever, through gun violence.”

In a report released Thursday, last year nearly 40,000 men, women, and children died from guns, the highest number in decades.

This is the sixth year this vigil has been held at the church.

Organizers started these after the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting happened in Connecticut.

The program this year is called Embracing Hope Through Action.

Yet day by day, hope gets harder.

An average of 109 people in the U.S. died from guns each day last year.

Yet for many here who have experienced the pain of losing someone to gun violence firsthand, vigils like this one can revive that hope.

“My sister was shot and killed in a domestic shooting,” recalls Peterson. “It feels very affirming, that I have many friends here. I’ve been doing this since the year 2000. I have many friends here who have supported me in my grief and with all my activities.”

“And it feels very affirming to have them all here in one place.”

The vigil is more than just a comforting environment.

It’s a call to action.

Postcards await for attendees to write to lawmakers, asking them to support Background Checks and Extreme Risk Protection Orders, which allows a court to temporarily prohibit a person from having guns, if Police or immediate family show that he poses a serious threat to himself or others.

UMD Student Bella Maki shares her speech about fighting gun violence as a young college-going female. The crowd marvels at her poise and maturity.

The end of her remarks signals a soft piano to play, lulling the first row off their seats.

Then, the entire crowd lines up to light candles.

“Ding. Ding. Ding.”

A bell tolls rhythmically, and ominously, for one minute.

“Ding. Ding. Ding.”

The flames burn on, undisturbed by the sound, like the souls who carry on, undisturbed by the sound of the world below.