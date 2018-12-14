Rubber Chicken Theater Presents a Christmas Comedy

Rubber Chicken Theater Celebrates Ten Years of Making the Northland Laugh with Their Holiday Sketch Comedy Revue

DULUTH, Minn. – This year’s Holiday Sketch Comedy Revue presented by Rubber Chicken Theater will help celebrate ten years of making the Northland laugh.

This year’s show, The Wisecracker Suite: A Decade of Jokes, Puns and Assorted Nuts, will be happening December 21-22 and 28-31 at 7:30 p.m.

The comedy show is taking place at the Spirit of the North Theater in the Fitger’s Complex.

Tickets are available now for $15 per person.

There will also be beer, wine, and revue-themed drinks available from The Boat Club Restaurant.

Rubber Chicken Theater has been writing and performing sketch comedy revues ever since the group’s inception in 2008.

Revues are similar to local versions of Saturday Night Live and come from a long theatrical tradition started by that wacky Greek playwright Aristophanes.

They feature original comedy sketches that poke fun at local, regional, and national issues.

Some of the topics tackled in The Wisecracker Suite include a North Pole elf caravan headed towards the United States, a sneak peek at the new Broadway Twin Ports musicals (with singing mayors!), and a dazzling dance number featuring dancing nutcrackers, slow-moving lake boats, and gold medal-winning curlers who save the day.

Rubber Chicken will also take a look back at past shows and performers that have helped make the company a mainstay of Duluth theater.

