Snow-Related Gear Sales Drop with No Snow

With higher than average temperatures and lower than average snow fall, snow gear sales are experiencing a weird trend.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s looking like a southern Christmas in the Northland because temperatures are well above average for this time of year.

Hardware stores and snow recreation sales are experiencing weird trends this Winter. Marshall Hardware in Duluth says sled sales and snow rakes are practically non–existent.

Sales are also below average on protective items like heat tape and other gear that helps with freezing in extreme temperatures. Employees are worried the lack of snow and warm temperatures now may be deceiving to people who don’t prepare their homes for the anticipated plummeting temps in February.

“At some point in time, Duluth does eventually get snow… And we’re hoping for snow because we’ve got plenty of sleds to sell,” Marshall Hardware sales clerk Patty Sullivan said.

Likewise, Winter clothing has taken a bit of a drop at recreation stores like Ski Hut.

Employees say this ‘false hope’ is dangerous for people who don’t buy the proper gear for colder temperatures in the future.

Sales on skiing equipment are doing just fine, however, considering the amount snow received in November and places Spirit Mountain creating false snow for those types of Winter activities.

“We do need to get people’s attitudes changed, that, hey, the skiing is really good out there right now and with the warm weather you can get out and enjoy it quite a bit. It’s better to ski in 30 degrees than in 30 below,” Ski Hut owner Scott Neustel said.

Both stores said fortunately Northlanders usually know to prepare ahead of time for winter conditions and despite missing Winter see that most people like enjoying the sun while it lasts.