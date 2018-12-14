Under the Tree, Under the Sea

Swim Team Decorates Tree at YMCA

DULUTH, Minn.- Decorating the Christmas tree is a tradition in many families. Unboxing their longtime favorite ornaments, sipping some hot cocoa, getting tangled in all the lights.

Now take all of that, and put it underwater.

And you have the Duluth YMCA’s holiday tradition.

The North Swim Team decorated the tree as a fun part of their normal Friday practice, before a big meet tomorrow.

The “Y” staff said it’s become a festive way to keep the kids engaged, and the whole facility entertained until the tree comes down (or back up) after Christmas.

“It will stay there until next week or around Christmastime,” said Sara Eder, Senior Program Director at the YMCA. “So it’s also a fun thing for our members to come see when they walk by the pool upstairs or surprised to see a Christmas tree in there.”

“So we like to be playful at the Y, and bring some joy to people’s day.”

Because lights would be problematic underwater, the kids decorated the tree in rubber duckies, attached with clothespins.