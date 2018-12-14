Walker Signs Legislation Weakening Democratic-Elect Governor

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has signed a sweeping package of Republican-authored lame-duck legislation that restricts early voting and weakens the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general.
The Associated Press,

The measures restrict early in-person voting to two weeks before an election.

The legislation gives Republicans control of the state jobs creation agency, blocks Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers from withdrawing Wisconsin from a multistate lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act.

 

