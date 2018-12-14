Wilderness Use Strong Second Period to Power Past Blizzard

CLOQUET, Minn. – Ashton Altmann, Andrew Troy and Austin Grzenia lit the lamp for the Minnesota Wilderness as they topped the Brookings Blizzard 3-1 Friday night at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Goalie Kaleb Johnson finished with 22 saves to help the Wilderness improve to 14-12-1 on the season. These two teams will wrap up their series Saturday night in Cloquet.