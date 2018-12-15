Agates and Rails Come Away With Wins in LSC Girls Basketball Day

Two Harbors defeated Duluth Denfeld, Proctor defeated Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- After a back and forth first half, Two Harbors was able to take control of the game and defeat Duluth Denfeld 58-42. Denfeld’s Elizabeth Emmel lead with 15 points. Two Harbors moves to 3-2 on the season while Denfeld falls to 1-3.

Proctor and Hermantown would take the court after going into an overtime battle with Proctor ultimately winning 73-72. Proctor’s Sam Pogatchnik lead with 22 points. Proctor is now 6-1 on the season while Hermantown falls to 2-6.