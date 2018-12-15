CSS Says Farewell to Fall 2018 Graduates

Fall 2018 Commencement Held in Reif Gymnasium

DULUTH, Minn.- Saturday marked the beginning of a new chapter for many St. Scholastica Saints, as they donned their caps and gowns for the 2018 fall commencement.

664 students walked the stage into their new lives.

Officials say the college’s most popular majors among undergrads are nursing, social work and management.

For the former students, the day marks a triumphant end, and the beginning of an unknown future.

“I’d like to thank everybody, my parents especially, and then the professors that are here, I think they did a a great job preparing us and I’d like to say thanks to everybody that helped all of us here,” said Joe Stark, graduating with a degree in Biology.

“I think Scholastica prepared us well to go into the world, for more schooling, and see where we can go from here.”

CSS Spring Semester classes begin January 14th.