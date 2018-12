Hilltoppers Hockey Tops Stars

Duluth Marshall takes down Academy of Holy Angels 3-1 in physical battle.

DULUTH, Minn.- After an extremely physical game Duluth Marshall came away with a 3-1 win over the Academy of Holy Angels.

Carter Sullivan scored the first two goals of the game and Blake Bachand added one more in the third period to lock in the win. Alex Busick was in goal with 25 saves on the day.

The Hilltoppers now prepare for Duluth East on Thursday December 20.