Runners Embrace the Winter Weather in a New Trail Series

The Chester Rim 5K was the first of four new Winter races in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn.- Runners don’t have to wait for Winter to be over to breeze through the Northland’s trails.

Chester Rim 5k hosted over 70 runners on the snow covered Chester Park trails early Saturday morning in the first race of the inaugural Winter Trail Running Series.

The four race series allows runners to participate in 5k’s and 10k’s all over the Northland in places like Spirit Mountain and Hartley Trail. After completing the race, runners are greeted by hot apple cider and snacks.

“Any time you can run on trails, no matter what the time of year is, we love to see runners get out and enjoy the trails,” race director Andy Holak said.

Chester Rim 5k’s fastest runner was Mark Ward with a time of 25:08.

Those who are interested in taking part in the winter trail running series can register online here or at the race locations day of.