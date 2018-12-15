Santa Shows He Can Do More than Just Fly

Santa makes an appearance at the Great Lakes Aquarium.

DULUTH, Minn.- A surprise guest made a stop at the Great Lakes Aquarium just in time for Christmas!

The 26 ft. deep Isle Royale, the aquarium’s largest exhibit holds thousands of tons of water and was the perfect diving spot for scuba Santa to make an appearance.

The exhibit usually calls for volunteer divers to drop into the tank and feed the fish, but for the month of December, hundreds drop in to see old St. Nick get in on the fishy–fun.

“Kind of learning a little bit about scuba diving, some of the amazing fish species that we have and then throwing Santa on top of it i think just kind of brings it full circle and it really makes for a good learning and fun experience over all,” aquarium educator John Vallez said.

Those attending the interactive exhibit learn all about the type of fish in lake superior and find out which ones are naughty and which ones are nice.

Scuba Santa will make one more appearance before Christmas Saturday Dec. 22.