Suns Out, Guns Out at Duluth Gun Show

Original Gun Show Kicks Off at the DECC

DULUTH, Minn.- You know what they say, suns out, guns out…well in this case, firearms.

And the guns were definitely out, as the “Original” Duluth Gun Show took its first shot, running through Sunday.

The gleam of freshly polished barrels took over the Edmund Fitzgerald Hall.

Rifles, pistols, revolvers, and more as far as the eye could see.

But for many, the people are the most on-target.

“The people that are usually here that have booths set up are honest, hardworking people, that in some cases are doing this to make a living,” said Chuck Rathbone, owner of Chuck’s Guns.

The shooters here are well aware of the sometimes negative connotation carried with a gun show, and with guns in general.

But they say safety is always the number one priority at these shows.

“When a firearm is on the table, it’s gotta be secure, there’s no magazine in place, and y’know, we all respect it,” said Gustav Sandborg, co-owner of At the Ready Armory. “People aren’t walking around, barrel swiping each other or doing anything like that. Guns are all on the table and people respect them.”

“It’s gun etiquette,” replied Ana Sandborg, co-owner, and Gustav’s wife.

Of course, there are a variety of items available here, from knives to hunting equipment, even toasty fashion.

But it’s the camaraderie that draws people in.

And that’s a bullseye.