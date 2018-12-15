Twas the Night Before Zoomas…

Celebrating the Holidays at the Lake Superior Zoo

DULUTH, Minn.- Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the zoo, every creature was stirring & excited to meet you at today’s “Zoomas” event at Lake Superior Zoo.

The zoo staff says it’s important for them to celebrate the holidays with the community.

“Not only are they able to experience the zoo and get that conservation message in there, we’re also celebrating the holidays and Christmas and bringing the Grinch also who is super popular with the new Grinch movie coming out,” said Haley Hedstrom, Director of Marketing and Development.

“And just bringing things like this to the community is very important for us, as a zoo, and a community partner.”

Kids could take a picture with the Grinch, take a selfie with Santa, and read a story with Mrs. Claus.