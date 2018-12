Warm Northland Temperatures a Great Chance to Get Outside

DULUTH, Minn. – Canal Park was packed full of families enjoying the unseasonably warm conditions.

Sunny skies and warm temperatures made for a great December day to be outside, that is, for those who don’t miss the snow too much.

Olivia was asked why she misses the snow and responded, “Cause you get to make snowmans and forts in the snow and this year I’m afraid we’re not gonna have any snow.”