Essentia Donates AED Device to Church

DULUTH, Minn.- Several members of the Park Point community sang in praise both during and after a church service Sunday thanks to a donation made by Essentia Health.

Essentia’s cardiovascular program has donated 5 automated external defibrillators, or AED’s, to locations in the Northland this year including the Saint Andrews by the Lake Episcopal Church.

The donation comes after a member of the congregation collapsed from a heart attack in 2017. Responders were able to save him using an AED.

“The quicker you can respond to a person that’s down, the more like that they’re going to survive without problems,” Essentia heart and vascular administrator Rob Siebert said.

Essentia employees will also be training church members on how to use the device.