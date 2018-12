Home Destroyed by Fire in Clinton Township

Six Different Fire Departments Battled the Blaze

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Minn-

Firefighters battled a large house fire in Clinton Township on Baker Road Sunday.

Crews from six different Iron Range departments responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. The homeowner noticed smoke and flames and called 911.

The house is a total loss, but no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.