Lester Park Opens for the Ski Season

The Lester-Amity Chalet hosted their second annual social to kick-off the season.

DULUTH, Minn.- Despite the lack of recent snowfall, there was just enough snow left covering the ground to kick off the Winter event season at Lester Park.

The chalet hosted their second annual social celebrating the new amenities and programs improving the park. Donations from the cities of Duluth and Superior have provided new solar panels and boot skis for kids.

People at the event said Lester Park is a popular place in town to ski once there’s actually snow on the ground.

“I think for me, it’s that first big snow, where I just get so excited. I know that within a day or two i’ll just be out skiing and just the energy level and I’d say the people I know who ski get just as excited,” Duluth cross country ski president Kari Hedin said.

Children and families had the opportunity to sign up for ski programs throughout the Winter such as free beginners courses for kids every Tuesday evening. And of course spend time skiing with Santa.

“I really like when you get to go fast on your skis,” young skier, Jonas said.

The Lester–Amity Chalet says any level experience skier is encouraged to visit them this Winter with their new hours Monday through Friday from 3-8, Saturday through Sunday 9-4.