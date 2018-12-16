Marcia Hales’ Holiday Lights Up Till 31st

Hales Says, It Must Come to an End

DULUTH, Minn- As you are out enjoying the warm weather, you might consider stopping for some holiday cheer at Park Point.

Marcia Hales’s Holiday Spirit in the Lights display opened on the 14th, and runs through the 31st.

Families can take a tour of the different lights and head down to the beach, where even the sand is dressed in laser lights.

You can also enjoy a s’mores cookie at the fire pit, or head inside for whatever treat Marcia has cooked up that day.

Hales says this is her last year doing the event.

She said it’s getting to be too much for her age.