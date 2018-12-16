NAACP Holds Election, First Meeting

Elections Uncontested

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth branch of the NAACP hosted elections on Sunday.

Members voted on a new President, first and second Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer and up to 24 executive board members.

The elections ran uncontested.

But leaders say that is no reason to not get out, and vote.

“When it’s uncontested, I think it’s still important that folks engage with the process and realize all the folks that are running to be a part of the leadership group for the NAACP,” said member Becky Nelson. “I think that’s important, just to be involved also to show continued support for the organization.”

The NAACP’s vision for the Northland is one with equitable opportunities for people of African heritage, and other marginalized communities.