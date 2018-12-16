‘Nearly 200’ Workers Strike At CG Bretting Manufacturing Co. in Ashland

ASHLAND, Wis. (Press Release) – Nearly 200 workers at CG Bretting Manufacturing Co. in Ashland, WI are on strike after rejecting the company’s contract offer Thursday, December 13, 2018. The strike took effect just after midnight on Saturday, December 15, 2018, according to Local 621.

The members of Local 621 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) are striking for better wages, pension and health benefits.

“IAMAW Local 621 members at Bretting are not asking for the world,” said lead IAMAW negotiator Todd Humleker. “All they’re asking for is fairness and the ability to keep their heads above water. They, along with their families, deserve better than the agreement Bretting has put before them. The Machinists Union stands behind our members and applauds them for their courage and solidarity.”

CG Bretting Manufacturing Co. is a fifth-generation, family-owned business.

IAMAW Local 621 members employed at Bretting manufacture customized machines for the paper converting industry.

Bretting did not release a comment to the media Sunday.