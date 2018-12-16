Superior Experiences Low Gas Prices

For the first time in years, gas in Superior drops below $2.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Residents of superior can plan on pocketing a few extra dollars for their Christmas shopping this year with money saved on gas!

For the first time in what community members say they have seen in years, gas is below two dollars at some stations, selling for $1.95 at the Holiday station on Tower Avenue.

Cars were lined up to purchase gas for nearly 40 cents less than the current national average and 25 cents less than the state average.

Buyers tell us they’re thankful to save a few extra dollars this time of year.

“Gas this low, you can’t help but stop. Kids will get a nice Christmas present, so helps all around. Nice weather, good gas prices, can’t beat it,” Superior resident David Fudally said.

These prices follow the nation–wide trend of lowering average costs of gas since Thanksgiving but contrasts the expected increase that began back in the Summer.