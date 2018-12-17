Annual Blue Santa Shop With A Cop

The Duluth Police Department partnered with Salvation Army to give back to the community.

DULUTH, Minn.- The annual Blue Santa Shop with a cop event was held at Target in Duluth.

Every year the Duluth police department partners up with the Salvation Army to select children and their families that may be in need this giving season. Each child receives a two hundred and fifty dollar target gift card to buy presents for loved ones and themselves this holiday season.

“A lot of the negative publicity that law enforcement gets in the media along with maybe some experiences that these children have had themselves along with their families when engaging with police in a negative way. This just sheds a positive light on who we are and what we do and we want to give back to the kids,” said mental health officer Chad Gunther.

After purchasing all their desired items the kids were then able to wrap the items they wished to give as gifts.