Bentleyville Security Cameras Catch Another Group of Vandals Targeting the Tour of Lights

Less Than two Weeks After $2,500 in Damage by Another Pair of Vandals

DULUTH, Minn. – Less than two weeks after a pair of vandals caused $2,500 in damage at Bentleyville, another group of vandals broke into the wishing well at Bentleyville Tour of Lights on Sunday night.

Bentleyville officials posted a video Monday afternoon to their official Facebook page showing three people approaching the wishing well and knocking the well over to steal the money inside.

The wishing well donations support the purchase of hats for children that visit Bentleyville.

The video has already been shared over 700 times and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Duluth Police Department.