Brooks, Dayton Making Concert Announcement in Twin Cities

Brooks Will Hold a Second Show in Minneapolis

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Garth Brooks and Gov. Mark Dayton are making a concert announcement after the governor asked the country superstar to schedule another performance when tickets for his May 4th concert in Minneapolis sold out in less than an hour.

The governor’s office says at least 50,000 people were in line, on the phone or online Friday when the last ticket was sold for the concert at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

That prompted Dayton’s request. Brooks took to Twitter Friday night to thank Dayton and to let fans know he was on board with a second show.

Brooks was scheduled to be on hand for Monday’s 9 a.m. announcement in the Governor’s Reception Room at the state Capitol, however due to complications with Brooks’ plane out of Nashville the news conference took place as a conference call instead.

The second show will take place on May 3, 2019. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Thursday at 10:00 a.m.